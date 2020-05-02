Health officials announced 38 more deaths in Los Angeles County from the coronavirus today and 691 additional cases, bringing the county's totals to 24,894 cases and 1,209 deaths.

"For those of you who are grieving a loved one lost to COVID-19, we are so sorry for your loss," said Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director. "As we plan for L.A. County's recovery phase, we are mapping a path forward that allows us to appropriately acknowledge the very real risks of COVID-19 and together, do everything possible to continue to slow the spread and save lives."

The confirmed cases include 709 in Long Beach and 411 in Pasadena, which have their own health departments.

Los Angeles County continues to represent about half of the cases and deaths across the state. Officials in Sacramento reported today that the state had 52, 197 cases and 2,171 deaths.

Citing new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ferrer said earlier that people who test positive for the virus or are believed to be positive must now isolate themselves for 10 days, plus an additional 72 hours after symptoms dissipate. The previous guidance called for seven days of isolation, plus 72 symptom-free hours.

"There's new evidence that suggests that the virus may shed for a longer period of time, which means that a person may be able to infect other people for a longer period of time than was initially thought," she said.

"If you now test positive for COVID-19 or you've been told by your provider that you're likely to be positive for the virus, you need to immediately self-isolate," Ferrer said. "And this means staying home and staying away from all other people and pets as much as possible all of the time. you're a caregiver it would be important for you to find someone else in your family to perform daily activities that have you in close contact with others."

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

• If you test positive for the virus or are believed to be positive must now isolate themselves for 10 days, plus an additional 72 hours after symptoms dissipate.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.