Mirroring an action previously announced by Los Angeles County, Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday said all Los Angeles city parks will be closed Saturday evening into Monday to prevent people from gathering on Easter Sunday.
Garcetti said park rangers and Los Angeles Police Department officers will be at the parks to ensure the orders are followed as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"I know that your heart breaks like so many of the things that we have had to do," Garcetti said. "This is such a fun moment for our kids.
"This is such a great tradition that many families have, but we can't afford to have one cluster of just even a few people together spread this disease to more people and kill them."
Garcetti said the residents of the city are doing very well in trying to flatten the curve and weather the virus, but it's not time to backpedal.
The Jewish holiday Passover began at sundown Wednesday and ends at sundown April 16. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins April 23.
"Passover reminds us, (as do) many of our religious holidays, to not live in fear, to know that in the stories of humanity we have had dark moments ... when we didn't know when the light would come," Garcetti said.
