The Department of Recreation and Parks closed all recreation centers and senior centers and canceled all recreational and cultural programming at all of its facilities in the City of Los Angeles effective from 5 p.m. Saturday through April 4.

"RAP will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our staff, program participants, park guests, team members, and community," said spokeswoman Ashley Rodriguez.

The closure includes all indoor and outdoor sports leagues, aquatics classes, instructional courses and group sessions, Rodriguez said.

"Outdoor park space and amenities will remain open during regular park hours, she said. "Restrooms accessible to the outdoors will remain open during regular operating hours."

The closure includes the Griffith Observatory, Travel Town, train rides, pony rides and the merry-go-round, Rodriguez said. It also includes the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Sherman Oaks Castle and the EXPO Center, as well as aquatics facilities.

Golf courses will remain open, subject to change, she said. All events and permits for 50 people or more at parks sites or locations are canceled and new reservations are temporarily suspended.

Access to census stations will be permitted, but there will be no more than 50 people at a time in the facility, Rodriguez said.

Dining centers for older adults will contact participants to provide information regarding meal distribution at the dining centers beginning Monday, she said. Home-delivered meals will continue to be delivered. Clients can contact the centers they participate at directly or reach the L.A. City Department of Aging at 213-482-7252 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for more information regarding meal services.

"We know many members of our community rely on our programs and sites as crucial community resources," said General Manager Mike Shull. "Therefore, we appreciate your support and understanding as we adapt to this evolving health emergency and work to keep your safety at our forefront. We will continue to assess daily operations and consult with local health officials."

For more information about Department of Recreation and Parks events, activities, services, programs and facilities, go to www.laparks.org , or call 311, or 213-202-2700.