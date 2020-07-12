Microscopic slide of COVID-1 coronavirus

Electron microscopic image from the first U.S. case of COVID-19 coronavirus. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots

Los Angeles County health officials reported 3,322 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 more deaths today, bringing the county's totals to 133,549 cases and 3,809 fatalities.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 2,093 people currently hospitalized, 26% of them in intensive care units and 19% on ventilators. Those numbers remain substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen four weeks ago, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Testing results were available for more than 1.3 million people, with 9% testing positive.

The average daily positivity rate over the past seven days was at 10% as of Friday. That number is up from the 8.4% rate of about a week ago, but slightly below the 11.6% rate it reached earlier this week.

Of the 18 deaths reported Sunday, 14 people were over the age of 65.

Fears of the virus spreading among young people are particularly acute this weekend, with a heat wave driving up temperatures and leading to larger crowds at Southland beaches.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged residents Friday evening to continue taking precautions -- avoiding crowded places, confined spaces and close contact with others. He said get-togethers with people outside residents' own households are still prohibited under health orders.

"Gatherings large and small are a major source of spread," the mayor said.

County health officials and Garcetti warned this week that if the surge in cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations continue, the county could see a return to tougher stay-at-home orders to slow the virus' spread.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments