A long line of vehicles were lined up this morning to enter a new COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium, which city officials say will accommodate three times more people than any other testing site in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas and Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten will be on hand for the site's official opening at 10 a.m.

In announcing the center on Friday, Garcetti said health officials would be testing as many as 6,000 people a day at the new location.

"I know that we all have fond memories of summer nights at Chavez Ravine, taking in a game and cheering on our boys in blue. Now, even with baseball season on hold, we can still go to the stadium to find help and hope," Garcetti said. "And we have specifically designed this site to move people through the process quickly, alleviating long lines and wait times."

Video screens will show footage of how the test works to drivers waiting in line, in an effort to make testing quick and keep lines moving.

The city opened its first drive-up coronavirus testing site in late March near the ballpark at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center. That site was expanded and shifted a block over on a Dodger parking lot outside of the stadium grounds.

Any Los Angeles County resident can get tested for free, but must make an appointment online ahead of time. Priority will be given to those with symptoms and for front-line workers.

Those who want a free COVID-19 test can sign up online at acovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.

Another part of the ballpark property is being used to store large numbers of unused rental car vehicles.

This story has been updated with photos of traffic caused by the testing site.