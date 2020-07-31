More than 60 new coronavirus deaths were reported today by Los Angeles County health officials, who also confirmed another 2,651 cases.

The county Department of Public Health announced 69 fatalities, but seven of those deaths were actually reported Thursday by Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments. Long Beach announced one additional death Friday, while Pasadena reported two.

The new deaths increased the countywide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 4,624.

Long Beach and Pasadena also combined to announced 60 new coronavirus cases Friday. Added to the new cases announced by the county Department of Public Health, the countywide total of cases from throughout the pandemic rose to 188,541.

County health officials noted that daily death figures reported over the past week have been unusually high -- including a one-day record high of 91 fatalities. The average number of daily deaths reported last week was about 38, according to the county.

Health officials have been warning about an anticipated increase in deaths, following a sharp increase in hospitalizations that began in mid-July, roughly two weeks after the Fourth of July weekend that is being blamed for prompting numerous public gatherings despite health restrictions banning them.

Hospital admissions have been leveling off over the past week, but the number of people hospitalized still remains high, with 2,002 confirmed patients as of today. That number topped 2,200 for several days earlier this month, the highest level of the pandemic.

"As we are seeing increases these past few days in the numbers of people dying from COVID-19, the reality of the devastation cannot be ignored," county public health director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "Nor can we ignore the reality that there are actions each person can take to prevent these tragic outcomes."

The county again reminded businesses owners of their responsibility to adhere to public health protocols for operating, including the requirement to report to the county any outbreaks of three or more cases.