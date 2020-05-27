L.A. officials have further loosened coronavirus restrictions, allowing retailers to welcome back shoppers into their stores but with numerous conditions.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday announced the changes to emergency stay-at-home orders as officials continue to reopen parts of the economy as the pandemic has ebbed.

Some of the changes that were adopted include:

• Shopping at retail establishments -- as opposed to only curbside pickup -- and in-person services at churches and other houses of worship will resume immediately in the county and city, with required physical distancing and other health mandates. The number of shoppers inside a store will be limited to no more than 50% of regular capacity -- and may be reduced even further to meet social distancing guidelines.

• Under the revised county health order, flea markets, swap meets and drive-in movie theaters may also resume operations. Community pools in apartment complexes or shared as part of a homeowners association are also free to reopen. It's not clear if the City of L.A. has adopted the same changes.

• Public protests will be permitted with a maximum of 100 attendees in an area large enough to accommodate four times the number of people present.

But one rule that has not changed are prohibitions on in-restaurant dining and personal care businesses like salons and barbershops to reopen.

While Mayor Garcetti followed the county's lead in reopening stores, he said business owners should not feel obligated to reopen right away if they are uncomfortable doing so.

"I'm committed to getting these businesses up and running safely, and just because you can open doesn't mean you have to open," the mayor said.

In addition to loosening restrictions on shops and churches, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors also voted Tuesday to seek state approval to authorize the reopening of more businesses -- such as hair salons -- and allow restaurants to reopen dining rooms -- though the county's health officer may add additional restrictions on such operations..

Los Angeles County has been held back from seeking a variance to statewide restrictions thanks to its position as a coronavirus hot spot, being home to roughly half of all the state's cases and deaths from COVID-19.

The supervisors debated whether those changes could be applied to individual cities or portions of the county. Some supervisors as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom noted that the coronavirus outbreak has hit some portions of the large county harder than others.

But Supervisor Sheila Kuehl disagreed, saying it would "fracture" the county and create racial inequities, since cities with large minority populations likely wouldn't be able to open as fast as others. "(It) creates an ungovernable patchwork quilt," she said.

Although the board's vote to seek a countywide variance seemed to render the city-by-city discussion temporarily moot, it could still return as an issue. There is no guarantee the state will grant the variance, or how quickly that decision will be made. It also remained unclear if the county intends to apply the reopening rules uniformly across all 88 cities and the unincorporated areas.

Supervisors Kathryn Barger argued during the meeting that the economic shutdown was disproportionately hurting minority communities and low-wage workers, many of whom work in cities that could meet state criteria.

"Every county around us has reopened and is moving in a direction that, quite frankly, if we do not begin listen to our constituency and listen to what is going on in this county, we are going to have more jobs lost," Barger said.