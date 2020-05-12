Los Angeles County residents will likely find themselves under some type of "Safer At Home" restrictions for another three months, barring a major change in the fight against the coronavirus, the county's public health director said today.

The extent of what those lingering restrictions will entail in a county that has slowly begun loosening its health order and reopening retail stores and recreational amenities wasn't immediately known.

Speaking to the Board of Supervisors during a debate on extending an eviction moratorium, Barbara Ferrer, director of the Department of Public Health, said some form of the county's Safer At Home health order will most likely remain in place "for the next three months" unless there is a major change in the fight against COVID-19.

"There's now no way, unless there was a dramatic change in ... this virus and the tools that we have at hand to actually fight against this virus, there's no way that we could in fact see us not needing to continue with a set of restrictions," Ferrer said.

Such "dramatic change" would have to include a reliable vaccine, at- home daily testing for COVID-19 and treatment for the infection, she said.

Easing Concerns

Hoping to head off public dismay at the thought of a summer under strict health restrictions, County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement this afternoon saying Ferrer's comments were "taken out of context" by some.

"Relaxing the restrictions in the `Safer At Home' order is an important focus for the county, which will be done gradually over the next few months," Barger said. "I am eager to reopen more of L.A. County as soon as it's safe to do so, in collaboration with our health experts, community leaders, businesses and residents, with best practices in place to ensure our overall health and well-being."

The countywide Safer At Home order that mandates business closures and urges residents to remain at home as much as possible, practice social distancing and wear face coverings when interacting with others is set to expire Friday.

New Health Order Coming

Ferrer said Monday an updated health order will be announced on Wednesday. Exactly what that order will entail was not revealed.

Ferrer and other county health officials have said repeatedly in recent weeks that restrictions such as social distancing and face coverings will be the "new normal," likely for months to come, as efforts continue to slow the spread of the virus.

"It's an unfortunate part of this pandemic is that it's so long- lasting," Ferrer said.

The county last week began loosening its stay-at-home restrictions, allowing hiking trails and golf courses to reopen. Some retail businesses -- toy stores, sporting goods stores, clothing stores, music shops and florists -- were also allowed to reopen with curbside pickup only. Car dealers were also permitted to reopen, as long as they adhere to sanitation and social distancing mandates.

Los Angeles County beaches are scheduled to reopen for active use only on Wednesday.

Not Ready to Fully Reopen

The City of Los Angeles is also preparing to extend its City Safer at Home order that mirrors the county's restrictions.

“While the City’s Safer at Home order will remain in place beyond May 15, we will also continue to adjust the order gradually — to safely allow more activities, more businesses to operate, and more Angelenos to get back to work,” Mayor Garcetti said in a statement “We’re not moving past COVID-19, we’re learning to live with it — and we will keep taking measured steps toward a new, safer reality in the days and weeks ahead.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that the state was again loosening its statewide umbrella health order, and give individual counties the authority to allow shopping malls, strip malls and outlet malls to reopen with curbside pickup. The state modification would also allow counties to authorize the reopening of some offices, if workers are unable to work remotely.

State Modifying Restrictions

Newsom said modifications were also being made to accommodate services such as car washes, pet groomers and dog walkers. He noted that changing the statewide order doesn't automatically mean such businesses will be allowed to reopen, with the specific authority delegated to individual counties based on their individual circumstances.

"The statewide order affords the opportunity for local government to come in to reform with those guidelines," he said. "But one can choose -- a region like the Bay Area, the six counties, can choose to be a little bit more ... restrictive. Parts of Southern California, L.A. and others the same. So not everyone is compelled into this phase. But that phase is afforded to everybody."

The state has also released guidelines for dine-in restaurants, when they are eventually allowed to reopen. When such openings are permitted, the guidelines call for restrictions on capacity and mandates on safety, such as face coverings for employees and customers.