Los Angeles health officials will review new state coronavirus guidelines announced today that will allow for the reopening of schools and fitness centers and also permit film production to resume and sports teams to play, albeit in empty arenas. Those changes could come as soon as next week.

The final decision about when and how such operations will restart is up to local officials.

"The Department of Public Health will review the newly issued state guidance, evaluate the County’s COVID-19 metrics and data and consult with the Board of Supervisors to determine how sectors can re-open with safeguards and directives in place to ensure essential physical distancing and infection control," said a statement issued by L.A. County.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday pushing for "immediate" guidance on getting schools, summer camps and youth programs reopened. "We cannot fully reopen vital parts of our economy and allow parents to return to work without stable school, camp or recreational programs for children and youth, she said.

Schools

As part of the reopening of schools, the Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the Department of General Services said they will distribute personal protective equipment and other supplies to traditional and charter public schools, private schools and childcare facilities.

The agencies plan to send out:

-- more than 47,000 no-touch thermometers for every school and childcare facility;

-- roughly 2.4 million face shields for every teacher and childcare provider;

-- more than 14 million cloth face coverings for staff and students;

-- more than 16 million disposable masks;

-- 123,000 N95 masks for school-based health professionals, including those interacting with symptomatic students; and

-- 143,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.

Film Production

Film production may resume no sooner than June 12, subject to county health officers' review and based on safety protocols agreed to by labor and management and vetted by public health officials.

Sports

Pro sports teams may begin training and playing games without fans no sooner than June 12, subject to the same approvals.

In Los Angeles County, pro sports teams and venues and film producers and studios have already submitted recommended safety protocols to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors based on industry-wide input. During a Tuesday meeting of the Economic Resiliency Task Force, business leaders promised to promote safety by requiring masks and enforcing social distancing in various ways.

Gyms, Bars & Hotels

Friday's release of state guidelines also anticipates allowing hotels, gyms, bars, RV camps and many other enterprises to resume operations, though rural areas may move more quickly than densely populated areas like Los Angeles County.

California has 122,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,485 people have died from the infection to date. More than 2.2 million have been tested and testing capacity continues to increase statewide, according to officials. The rate of positive tests stand at 4.5% and the number of hospitalizations has decreased.

Los Angeles County has the same positivity rate and has seen a slight decrease in the rate of hospitalization, according to Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

However, the county's medical services director, Dr. Christina Ghaly, noted Friday a slight uptick in transmission rates that could overwhelm the area's ICU beds over the coming weeks. Local public health officials have also worried that large protests may generate a surge in cases.

COVID-19 risk remains

California's public health officer warned that residents shouldn't get the wrong message from businesses opening their doors.

"Just because some businesses are opening doesn't mean your risk for COVID-19 is gone," said said Dr. Sonia Angell, state public health officer and director of the California Department of Public Health. "As we continue to release guidance on how different sections can reopen with modifications, it is important to remember guidance doesn't mean `go.' Your local health officer will make the final decision about which sectors will open, guided by data specific to your community."