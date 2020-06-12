Although zoos and museums have been allowed to reopen starting today, the Los Angeles Zoo and Autry National Museum in Griffith Park will remain closed, officials said.

Several other cultural institutions said they were also going to wait before opening their doors to the public once again, according to the LA Times.

The zoo is scheduled to reopen some time in July so safety preparations can be made, officials said Thursday. Safety measures at the zoo will include installing directional signage encouraging social distancing between groups and the closure of indoor spaces and high-touch areas.

Visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings. Cleaning and sanitization will be increased to create a modified, safe experience for guests, staff and animals, officials said.

More information can be found at @lazoo social media and www.lazoo.org/covid-19.

The Autry Museum in Griffith Park near the L.A. Zoo remains closed and has cancelled all of it public programs, events, and tours through July 31. The closure also applies to Mount Washington's Southwest Museum, which the Autry owns. The Autry said it will be announcing their reopening date through their website and social media.

"While you may have heard that Los Angeles museums are allowed to reopen by a particular date, the Autry is setting its own, institution-specific reopen date, in order to assure adequate preparations for a safe and enjoyable visitor experience," said a museum statement.