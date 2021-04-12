Residents aged 16 and over will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as Tuesday at city-run sites in Los Angeles, officials said Sunday.

"Opening vaccine eligibility to all Angelenos who are 16 and older is a major milestone in our efforts to get more shots into more arms and defeat COVID-19 once and for all," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "We urge patience as we continue to ramp up our operations, obtain more doses, and enter this new phase of our campaign to end the pandemic. But our commitment remains clear: as soon as vaccines are available, we are ready to administer them swiftly and safely."

Appointments for the vaccines can be made here, and are open to any Los Angeles County resident.

The city is expected to receive nearly 60,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 56,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and still has about 15,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in supply. The city vaccination sites will be able to administer more than 130,000 doses to Angelenos -- including approximately 60,000 first dose appointments and 70,000 second doses - - across its nine permanent sites and its Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity program, officials said.

The city is also taking over operations from state officials at the Cal State Los Angeles vaccine center. The Los Angeles Fire Department will lead the team at Cal State LA, supported by staff from Community Organized Relief Effort, as well as those contracted locally for the site through FEMA.

Dodger Stadium to limit vaccination appointments during home games

In addition to Cal State LA, the city will deliver doses across its permanent locations at San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, USC University Park, Los Angeles Southwest College and Dodger Stadium.

All sites will be open Tuesday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dodger Stadium, which will only be offering appointments until 1 p.m. this week from Tuesday through Thursday to accommodate home games, although the site will remain open until 4 p.m.

Also Sunday, Los Angeles County reported 546 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths, although the lower number of deaths may reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals dropped from 492 Saturday to 470 Sunday according to state figures, which are generally a day ahead of numbers provided by the county. The number of COVID patients in intensive care dropped from 125 to 116.

Sunday's numbers brought the county's totals to 1,225,796 cases and 23,477 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.