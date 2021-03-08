Thanks to decreased case numbers and changes implemented by the state in response to vaccination efforts, Los Angeles County officials said today they are preparing to advance to a less-restrictive tier of the state's COVID-19 economic reopening blueprint as early as next week.

But whether the county will approve all the reopenings permitted in the "red" tier of that blueprint -- such as indoor dining -- remained unclear.

Moving from the restrictive "purple" tier into the "red" tier will authorize the county to increase capacity limits at retail establishments and reopen indoor dining, fitness centers and movie theaters. However, the county is not bound by the state guidelines and could continue to impose stricter rules.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said today the county is fully committed to implementing one key element of the "red" tier -- the reopening of in-person classes for students in grades 7 through 12. But she would only say health officials are in discussions with the Board of Supervisors about other business reopenings. And she again insisted that in- person dining at restaurants presents a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

"We are working with the Board of Supervisors and all of our sectors to plan for what will be a sensible and safe reopening as permitted by the state, but as appropriate for our county," Ferrer said. "And we'll be sure to share that information not only with all of you but really importantly with all of the sectors in a very timely way later this week."

She said the county is working "to make a reasonable plan for how to move forward."

While discussing possible reopenings under the "red" tier, however, Ferrer pointed to a recent study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that specifically discussed the danger of COVID spread posed by "on- site dining at restaurants."

According to Ferrer, the CDC study evaluated government policies in more than 3,000 counties and their impact on COVID case and death rates.

"The study found that allowing on-site dining at restaurants is associated with significant increases in case growth rates ... after reopening, and increases in death rates 60 to 100 days after restrictions had been lifted," Ferrer said.

The county was initially anticipated to advance into the "red" tier later this month. The state, however, changed the thresholds for advancing through the four-tier Blueprint for a Safer Economy last week, taking into account the volume of vaccines being administered in hard-hit, lower-income communities across the state. The new thresholds could take effect as early as this week, when the state reaches the milestone of administering 2 million vaccine doses in those hard-hit neighborhoods.

When that happens, advancing to the "red" tier will require a county to have a new case rate of 10 per 100,000 residents -- a rate Los Angeles County will have already met for the required two weeks. Ferrer said that means the county will likely advance to "red" by the middle of next week.

Under the "red" tier, state guidelines also allow capacity to be increased to 50% at retail stores, while movie theaters, museums and aquariums could open at 25% capacity. Indoor dining at restaurants is permitted up to 25% of capacity, and indoor fitness centers at 10% of capacity. Again, all of the guidelines are subject to the approval of the county.

The county reported another 13 COVID-19 deaths today, lifting the countywide death toll from throughout the pandemic to 22,041.

Another 880 cases were announced by the county, raising the cumulative pandemic total to 1,204,018.

Numbers of new deaths and cases are typically low on Mondays due to lags in reporting from the weekend.

According to state figures, there were 1,119 people hospitalized in the county due to COVID as of today, with 334 people in intensive care.