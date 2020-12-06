Los Angeles County shattered its daily record of coronavirus cases today as another 10,528 infections were reported, the fifth time in the past six days that a new record has been set.

The county also reported 23 additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 449,851 cases and 7,909 fatalities. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus, already at an all-time high, rose from 2,769 on Saturday to 2,855.

The staggering numbers came with the entire Southern California region hours away from sweeping new health restrictions intended to stem the rapidly increasing number of hospitalizations and prevent intensive care units from being stretched to the breaking point.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's "regional stay-at-home" order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. today, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% in the 11-county Southern California region after Saturday's daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The region's available ICU capacity was 10.3% on Sunday, down from 12.5% Saturday and 13.1% Friday.

The stay-at-home order will be in place for three weeks and will bar gatherings of people from different households. Regions will be eligible to exit from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close (some of the orders had already been imposed on LA County last week):

• Indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

• Indoor recreational facilities;

• Hair salons and barbershops;

• Personal care services;

• Museums, zoos, and aquariums;

• Movie theaters;

• Wineries;

• Bars, breweries and distilleries;

• Family entertainment centers;

• Cardrooms and satellite wagering;

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with "critical infrastructure" and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity.

Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only. Hotels would be allowed to open "for critical infrastructure support only," while churches would be restricted to outdoor only services.

Entertainment production -- including professional sports -- would be allowed to continue without live audiences.