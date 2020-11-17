Looking to combat a COVID-19 surge, Los Angeles County announced tightened restrictions today, requiring restaurants, wineries, breweries and non-essential retail businesses to close at 10 p.m. starting on Friday, while also limiting their capacity and that of indoor retail shops.
While short of a full-on lockdown, county officials warned that if case numbers and hospitalizations continue increasing, sweeping "Safer At Home" restrictions will return and a countywide 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will be imposed.
The new limits on hours of operation and occupancy come at a time when many retailers and restaurants get a huge boost from holiday gift-giving and celebrations.
The county has yet to issue the final set of orders. But for now, restrictions set to take effect Friday are:
- Indoor "non-essential" businesses such as retail stores, offices and personal care services will be limited to 25% occupancy;
- Outdoor service at restaurants, wineries and breweries will be limited to 50% of the maximum outdoor capacity;
- Outdoor cardrooms, miniature golf sites, go-kart tracks and batting cages will be limited to 50% of maximum outdoor capacity;
- Customers at personal-care businesses must make advance appointments, and no services that require customers to remove their face masks can be offered;
- Restaurants, wineries, breweries and non-essential retail businesses must be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. However, it's not clear at this point if take-out can still be offered, the L.A. Times notes.
- Outdoor gatherings must be limited to no more than 15 people from a maximum of three households.
The county previously issued guidance limiting gatherings to three households, but there was no numerical limit on attendees.
The changes come amid a surge in COVID-19 that saw daily case numbers exceed 2,000 most of last week before topping 3,000 on Saturday and Sunday.
As of today, the county's five-day average of daily new cases was 2,884, while there were 1,126 people hospitalized. According to the county, if the five-day average of new cases reaches 4,000, or if hospitalizations top 1,750, outdoor dining at restaurants, breweries and wineries will end, with the businesses restricted to pick-up and delivery service only.
If the five-day case average reaches 4,500 or more, or if hospitalizations top 2,000 per day, the county will re-implement its original Safer At Home order for three weeks, allowing only essential workers to leave their homes, or residents seeking out essential services. The county at that point would also issue a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, with only essential workers exempted.
"Los Angeles County is at a critical moment to save lives and curb the spread of COVID-19," county public health director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "I urge our residents, businesses and community leaders to heed this warning and follow these heightened safeguards so that additional restrictions do not need to be imposed.
A Note From The Publisher
Community News Matters: Support The Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
Thank you to all the readers who helped us get through the past six months by donating and becoming Eastsider sponsors. Your generosity, along with a grant from Facebook, allowed us to continue bringing you breaking news, features and extensive coronavirus coverage.
But we still need your help. To continue producing this website, we will need to rely much more heavily than in the past on support from readers like you. For that reason, The Eastsider has launched a fall fundraiser.
Please consider giving so that we can keep the Eastsider appearing on your phone, laptop and desktop computer. We’re determined to keep you informed and connected to your community.
Please make your contribution by filling out the form below or click or tap here.
Sincerely,
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
- The Eastsider
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.