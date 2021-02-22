Entrance to the Dodger vaccination site

Cars lined up to enter the Dodger Stadium vaccination site on its first day of operation.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday that doses of COVID- 19 vaccine delayed by storms in the midwest and east have been shipped to Los Angeles, and all six city-run vaccination sites will resume operations on Tuesday after being closed through the weekend.

Anyone who received a first dose of the vaccine at a city-run site from Jan. 24-30 will be auto-booked for a second dose appointment this week and will receive a text message and email with appointment details by Tuesday, according to Carbon Health. Those people were encouraged to check their Carbon account to ensure they have the correct contact information.

Garcetti said appointments from Friday and Saturday will be rescheduled immediately and those people will be notified by Monday. Residents seeking further information were directed to call 213-634-3059.

County-run sites were unaffected by the weather-related shortage, as were mobile pop-up sites.

