In what Los Angeles County officials hope is the beginning of the end of severe COVID-19 vaccine shortages, the county next week will receive its largest vaccine allotment to date, with nearly two-thirds of the supply being used to administer first doses.

However, for the second day in a row, the number of new infections reported by the county topped 2,000, after nearly two weeks of sub-2,000 cases, according to today's coronavirus figures.

Although all COVID-19 numbers have been trending downward in recent weeks in the county, health officials today again reported triple-digit deaths from the virus, announcing 144 fatalities.

The new fatalities reported by the county, along with five announced by health officials in Long Beach and one by Pasadena increased the countywide COVID death toll to 21,916.

The 2,110 new infections announced by the county, along with 15 confirmed by Pasadena, lifted the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 1,200,135.

On the vaccination front, Paul Simon, the county Department of Public Health's chief science officer, said today that the county will be receiving 312,000 doses of vaccine next week, including 53,700 doses of the newly authorized single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of the allotment, 62% will be used for first doses -- reversing a recent trend of most shots being reserved for people in need of their second dose.

As of today, 2,415,460 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county, Simon said. That includes 814,593 second doses, meaning that many people have been fully vaccinated.

The increase in doses is welcome news in a county with increasingly large numbers of residents eligible to receive shots. Roughly 1.7 million essential workers, including teachers, became eligible this week, on top of the health care workers and residents aged 65 and over who were already eligible.