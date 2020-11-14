Los Angeles County reported 3,780 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths today, as the "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic intensified.

The 3,780 cases are the highest amount of positive cases in one day, not associated with a backlog of cases, since mid-July. The county's totals now stand at 336,549 cases and 7,266 fatalities, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The department said the elevated number of cases reflects increased testing across the county, with more than 56,000 tests processed on Friday. The positivity rate remains high at almost 6%.

Younger people continue to drive the increase in community transmission in the county, with over 74% of the new cases Saturday from people under the age of 50. Conversely, 90% of Saturday's reported deaths were over 50 years old.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 49 years old have the highest percent of new cases at 34%, followed by residents between 18 and 29, comprising 27% of all new cases.

The rise in cases complicates planning for increasing the numbers of students returning to schools, further re-opening additional sectors and permitting additional activities.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus increased from 942 on Friday to 966, with 28% in intensive care.

"Many younger people are out socializing with non-household members, raising concerns that asymptomatic young people are helping to spread the virus to more vulnerable people at a time when cases are surging dangerously in the county," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "Spread among family members and at worksites will also increase considerably as we see more and more cases among our younger residents," she continued.