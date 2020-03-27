Lincoln Heights -- The DMV closed its field office on Mission Road and about 170 other offices statewide today and all cancelled all in-person appointments in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The offices are scheduled to reopen to the public on April 2 -- but as "virtual field offices" offering limited services, according to a statement issued by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV’s customer service centers will continue to operate during normal business hours at 1-800-777-0133 or connecting via the live chat feature on the DMV website. Other essential services will continue by mail, kiosks and "other means," which the agency did not describe.
"The DMV is concerned about the health and safety of its customers, including seniors and those at risk for COVID-19," said the agency statement. "Following deep cleaning of the offices, expansion of virtual services and development of new protocols, DMV will offer in-person services in each region.
How DMV "virtual field offices will work:
- The online field offices will be open for vehicle registration renewal and title transfers.
- DMV field office employees will return on Wednesday, April 1 to process transactions and begin training on the DMV Virtual Field Office
- Beginning April 2, customers initially can complete vehicle title transfers and complex vehicle registration renewals by visiting virtual.dmv.ca.gov.
- The Virtual Field Office gives customers the capability to take care of transactions that previously required an in-person office visit by virtually interacting with DMV staff.
- The DMV will gradually add more transactions to continue to provide alternatives to an in-person office visit.
The agency is asking those interested in applying for a REAL ID to delay their application since US Homeland Security has delayed the REAL ID enforcement date to October 1, 2021.
