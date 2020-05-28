The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors voted today to take steps in reducing the cost of its ridership passes by half -- once normal boarding practices resume -- to give people financial relief after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board adopted the measure as officials revealed that federal relief funding will fall far short of the estimated $1.8 billion it stands to lose as a result of the pandemic.

The agency's bleak financial pictures, however, did not deter the board from lowering the price of passes to $3.50 for a daily pass, $12.50 for a seven-day pass and $50 for a 30-day pass. The lower prices would remain in effect for no less than six months after normal boarding resumes.

"I think it's time for Metro to join in providing relief of its own," said Mayor Eric Garcetti, who sits on the board. "We've known for a long time (the) fare structure isn't perfect, that overcharge is present for some and undercharges for others. And one of the biggest problems is the cost of full-price passes."

Garcetti said Metro's current 30-day pass is one of the least affordable public transit passes California and the U.S.

According to the Metro Board report, reducing the cost of full-price passes would have a "marginal impact on Metro's fare revenue." In February, Metro said it sold "only" about $2 million in full-price 30-day, seven-day and one-day passes.

Between its rail and bus ridership, Metro is still servicing more than 400,000 people a week.

The board also directed Metro staff to prepare a marketing plan to inform frequent riders of the fare changes, with particular focus on helping cash-paying riders take advantage of the promotional fares and transition to cashless, TAP-card payments.

Channing Martinez, a member of the Bus Riders Union in Los Angeles, said Metro should make its services free to riders until Dec. 31, although he said the board is moving in "the right direction."

A report will come back to the Metro Board in 30 days with recommendations on temporarily lowering fares for all of Metro's services with the reduced prices of passes, once regular boarding practices resume.

The board voted that the report should consider recommendations to welcome back riders to Metro services and to examine ways to keep passes affordable.

Metro officials said they are anticipating a loss of more than $1.8 billion between this fiscal year and the next, financially affecting each of its departments due to low ridership and sales taxes.

The more-than-$1 billion the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expected to receive in initial federal COVID-19 relief funding will not be enough to cover all of its losses due to the pandemic, board members said today.

"This pandemic has created an economic condition that I have never seen," said Metro Board President and Inglewood Mayor James Butts said,

The Metro Board voted to adopt a continuing resolution to its budget and accept the federal funding through the county. But the full financial outlook for the transportation authority is not expected to be finalized until September or October.

According to Metro CEO Phillip Washington, the agency is not expected to see ridership numbers return to what they were before the pandemic until September, although in the first week of May, ridership did increase slightly compared to weeks prior.

Melissa Wang, Metro senior finance officer, said the agency is losing $100 million a month in sales tax and fare revenue a month, and delaying the start of some of its projects is estimated to save the agency $82.5 million a month.

Projects already under construction will continue, but Washington said new projects could be deferred about three to six months until federal funding arrives.

Metro officials said they are not abandoning projects, including those that are related to the 2028 Olympics coming to Los Angeles, and that an update on projects would be reported in August.