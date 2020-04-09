The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it will further reduce services by about 10% starting April 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Metro will begin running a modified Sunday service schedule during every day of the week, according to the agency.

On weekdays, Metro Bus will run its usual Sunday schedule plus some Rapid, Express and local bus lines that normally do not run on Sundays.

The cut back in service is in addition to the 15% to 20% reductions in service implemented last month. Ridership had fallen by about 70%, the agency said after stay-at-home orders were issued.

Buses are continuing to let passengers on and off from the rear to keep their distance from bus drivers.

Metro Rail will run every 12 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes at other times. On weekends, Metro will run regular Sunday rail service.

Current Metro schedules are available here, and the Sunday service schedule is what will be implemented on April 19.

Line-by-line details of the new service plan will be published next week.

Metro officials also said Wednesday they are contemplating the closure of select entrances to rail stations that have multiple entrances, but access for people with disabilities will be maintained at all stations.

The closures would be done to reduce the number of "touchpoints" that must be frequently cleaned, such as handrails and elevator buttons, which would allow Metro to concentrate on keeping the rest of the system as clean as possible, the agency said.

Despite the service cutbacks, Metro has said it will not result in layoffs. "This service plan will keep Metro’s entire workforce productively employed," said The Source, the agency's transit blog.