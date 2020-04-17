The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it will further reduce services by an additional 10% starting this Sunday, April 19, as the transit agency faces a steep drop in ridership and revenue connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

Metro will begin running a modified Sunday service schedule during every day of the week, which means buses and trains will be running less frequently.

Metro Bus Changes

On weekdays, Metro Bus will run its usual Sunday schedule plus some Rapid, Express and local bus lines that normally do not run on Sundays. Buses are continuing to let passengers on and off from the rear to keep their distance from bus drivers. The Source, Metro's news blog, has a breakdown of changes by line.

Metro Rail Changes

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Metro Rail, including the Gold Line, will run every 12 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes at other times. On weekends, Metro will run regular Sunday rail service.

The 10% cut back in service is in addition to the 15% to 20% reductions in service implemented last month. Countywide ridership has fallen 64 percent on Metro buses and 76 percent on rail since stay-at-home orders were issued.

The cutbacks so far add up to a nearly 30% reduction in bus service and 14% in rail service, reports the L.A. Times. Metro stands to lose up to $700 million in sales tax revenue as well as $11 million a month in fare revenue, said the Times.

Transit advocates said they feared the cuts would increase crowding on buses at a time when public health officials are encouraging people stay apart in public to slow the spread of coronavirus.