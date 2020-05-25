Los Angeles County officials today reported 1,047 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths, raising the county's totals to 46,018 cases and 2,116 deaths.

"On this Memorial Day, as we join with those mourning the loss of their loved ones to COVID-19, including the families of the 1100 veterans who recently passed away from COVID-19," said Barbara Ferrer, county director of public health. "As we prepare to re-open many places and spaces that are still closed, it will require an extraordinary effort by all of us to prevent outbreaks among workers and residents."

Ferrer's remarks came one day after the department announced a major outbreak of COVID-19 cases at food processing facilities in Vernon, including the Farmer John slaughterhouse, where more than 150 workers have tested positive.

Ferrer said 93% of the county's fatalities had underlying health conditions.

The new numbers came shortly after the California Department of Public Health announced the statewide reopening of in-store retail shopping, subject to approval from individual counties.

It was unclear when Los Angeles County might act to facilitate the resumption of in-person shopping. Stores inside enclosed shopping malls were allowed to reopen this weekend, but only for curbside pickup service.

"Thank you, Governor Newsom. As we continue to battle this virus, this policy will make all the difference to the small businesses in our communities that are struggling to survive this crisis," County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted Monday.

While several venues reopened this weekend, a popular county trail was closed. Eaton Canyon was closed for Memorial Day because too many hikers did not follow county health guidelines, officials said.

Some beach parking lots were reopened in Los Angeles County this weekend and retail businesses inside enclosed shopping malls were allowed to reopen with curbside pickup only.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.