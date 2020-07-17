Los Angeles County crossed a pair of grim milestones today, surpassing 150,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, while also passing the 4,000 mark in deaths.

Another 2,885 infections were confirmed by the county today. Health officials in Long Beach announced another 82 cases and Pasadena added 23 more.

The new cases gave the county a total of 150,424 throughout the pandemic.

More than 60 new deaths were reported, lifting the overall county total to 4,048.

The figures capped a dreary week that saw the county twice set daily records for new cases. On Thursday, the county reported a pandemic single-day high of 4,592 cases, topping the record of 4,244 set just two days earlier.