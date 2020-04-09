With another two dozen fatalities, Los Angeles County's death toll from the coronavirus jumped over the 200 mark while case numbers pushed close to 8,000, and the virus slowly began having a greater impact among the homeless population, officials reported today.

Barbara Ferrer, head of the county public health department, reported another 25 deaths due to COVID-19 today, while Long Beach reported one more fatality, raising the countywide total to 224. Ferrer also confirmed 425 new cases in the county, while Long Beach, which has its own health department, reported another 16, giving the county an overall total of 7,971.

Disturbingly, the county's mortality rate -- the percentage of people with the illness who have died -- rose again to reach 2.8%, a full percentage point higher than it was a week ago. Ferrer said the rising percentage is concerning, but it could come down once more people are tested.

EASTSIDE CASES - April 9 Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. Today's update included the first cases in Elysian Valley, with 5 infections reported. Please note that the boundaries of Elysian Valley as defined by the county health department also include Elysian Heights and a section of Cypress Park. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Atwater Village: 9

Boyle Heights: 50 (+3)

Eagle Rock: 33 (+4)

East Hollywood: 29 (+6)

East Los Angeles: 69 (+5)

Echo Park: 9

El Sereno: 28 (+4)

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 5

Elysian Valley: 8 (+2)

Glassell Park: 49 (+5)

Highland Park (includes Hermon & Monterey Hills): 27 (+3)

Historic Filipinotown: 18 (+6)

Lincoln Heights (includes Montecito Heights): 14

Los Feliz: 20

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 12 (+1)

Silver Lake: 70 (+6)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 37 Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

Also rising is the number of cases among the homeless, with 20 such cases reported, up from 12 on Wednesday. Most of those patients were living on the streets, Ferrer said, but officials are investigating four homeless people who are believed to have been living in shelters.

One of those patients was living at a shelter that was established by the city of Los Angeles at the Granada Hills Recreation Center, which underwent a deep cleaning after the case was confirmed, reports the L.A. Times. The shelter is one of several temporary housing sites set up at city recreation facilities in an effort to prevent the disease from spreading among the homeless.

Ferrer noted that while the cases involving four patients believed to have been living in shelters are under investigation, "a number of people at a couple of shelter sites" have been placed in quarantine and tested.

Homeless Services Worker Dies

Ferrer also confirmed the death of a homeless-services worker -- identified earlier as an employee of the Union Rescue Mission on skid row in downtown Los Angeles. Mission President Andy Bales told the Los Angeles Times the employee, who was formerly homeless and began working for the mission after completing a recovery program, died at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center.

The county's coronavirus cases now include 47 cases that occurred in jail settings -- six inmates and 41 staff members -- along with 11 cases in the state prison system -- eight inmates and three staffers. Two cases have been reported in a county juvenile facility, both involving staff members at the Barry Nidorf juvenile hall in Sylmar.

Ferrer said there are now 155 institutional settings -- such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons -- that have had at least one case. Those institutions have had a total of 716 cases and 51 deaths, all among residents.

As of Wednesday, roughly 38,300 people have been tested for the virus in the county, with about 15% turning out to be positive. Ferrer again noted that the percentage of positive cases is artificially high because some labs haven't reported numbers of negative tests.

The county has set a goal of testing 10,000 people per day. With roughly 10% of those people ultimately testing positive, Ferrer has warned that the daily increases in case numbers will likely approach about 1,000.

She said new testing centers have opened almost every day this week across the county. But Ferrer again noted that testing has continued to be more prevalent in more affluent areas of the county. She earlier released partial figures indicating that the black community has a higher mortality rate from the illness, but said there continues to be less access testing in lower-income communities.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

New Testing Centers Open

In hopes of rectifying that issue, new testing centers opened Wednesday at East Los Angeles College and at the Charles Drew University medical campus in Willowbrook. The county now has more than 20 testing centers across the region. Those centers and others operated by individual cities are restricted to people showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Ferrer stressed the people who are tested because they are showing symptoms of coronavirus should assume they are positive and isolate themselves from others while awaiting their results.

"Ff you've been tested and you're waiting for your results, you have symptoms, you need to stay home and self-isolate while you're waiting for your test results," she said. "Please, please don't wait for a conformation that you're positive to begin your self-isolation. You actually need to self-isolate at the moment you started having symptoms. And this is particularly important because there's still a lag time from the time you're getting tested 'til the time you're getting your test results."

Child Health

She also reminded parents that while residents are being urged to leave home only for essential purposes, their children's health-care appointments are definitely essential.

"The one thing that should not be delayed during this time of staying home ... are making sure that newborn and well- child-care visits, especially those that require an immunization, are still happening," she said. "There should not be long delays in making sure that children are fully immunized.'

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.