With more than 50 new fatalities, COVID-19 continued to amass victims in Los Angeles County, as health officials today lamented a continuing disparity in deaths among lower-income and ethnic groups, and also warned that physical-distancing rules will remain for months, even if businesses start reopening.

The county Department of Public Health reported 56 more deaths today, although four of those fatalities were actually announced Tuesday afternoon by Long Beach and Pasadena, which both have their own municipal health agencies. Pasadena, however, reported six additional deaths Wednesday, while Long Beach reported three.

The new deaths increased the countywide total to 1,065. County public health director Barbara Ferrer said 92% of the people who have died during the pandemic had underlying health conditions, highlighting the need for residents who have compromised health to strictly adhere to social-distancing requirements to avoid infection.

"And most importantly, at the very first sign of illness, please contact your (health) provider," she said.

Ferrer said one of the new deaths was an unsheltered homeless person, the third homeless victim to die from the virus in the county.

Of the 977 people who died for whom ethnic data was available, 38% were Latinx, 28% were white, 18% were Asian, 13% were black and 1% were Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.

"Rates of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths are extremely high among Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders," Ferrer said. "And they're also higher among African-Americans and Latinx than among whites and Asians.

1,541 New Cases Reported

Ferrer also reported 1,541 new cases of COVID-19, noting that the large daily increase was due in part to resolving a backlog of results of weekend testing. Some of those cases had also been reported Tuesday by Long Beach and Pasadena. On Wednesday, Pasadena announced 10 additional cases, while Long Beach added another 27. The new cases lifted the countywide total to 22,522.

There have been a total of 164 cases among the homeless community, with 97 of them living in shelters. Most of those were staying at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, which has been subjected to increased testing due to a continuing outbreak.

Cases also continue to mount in institutional settings, most notably in nursing homes. Ferrer said there are 329 such institutions -- including nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons -- with at least one confirmed or suspected case.

There have been a total of 4,950 confirmed cases, and 498 deaths. All of the people who died were facility residents, the vast majority of them in skilled nursing facilities, Ferrer said. Those deaths represent 47% of all the fatalities in the county.

Ferrer said the Los Angeles area has "unique challenges" in terms of corralling and slowing the spread of the coronavirus, most notably the high population density in certain areas that contributes to infection spread. She also pointed to the large population of "medically fragile people" living in nursing facilities.

"These factors do contribute to relatively high numbers of hospitalizations and high numbers of death we see in L.A. County," she said. "This is very similar to other large and densely populated cities and counties across the country. In spite of our vulnerabilities, we're also seeing our rate of hospitalizations and our rates of people testing positive for COVID-19 remain fairly stable over time. ... This is because of all the work you're doing to slow the spread.

"Please, for now I ask you to keep doing what your doing. Follow the Safer At Home orders, and take measures to prevent the spread of the virus and protect your loved ones. Infection-control practices and physical distancing will remain with us for months to come, so it's good to get these down and make sure that these tools, we all feel comfortable using all the time. They do slow the spread."

Sticking With Social Distancing

Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county's medical services director, echoed those comments, as she continued to warn that abandoning social-distancing measures will lead to an increase in cases and put strain on local hospitals.

Even as authorities consider possibly reopening some businesses, Ghaly said that won't mean safety protocols such as social-distancing will be going away.

"Safer At Home and physical distancing is working and has been effective in flattening the curve in Los Angeles County," she said. "But I know it is also very difficult. We all feel it and many of us are suffering economically as a result of the measures that the virus has forced us to put into place. But with the stability of the health system, Los Angeles County is one step closer to being able to begin paring back gradually the Safer At Home restrictions over the coming weeks.

"As restrictions are eased in a few weeks, we must continue to ensure we are physically distancing as much as possible at the same time that we're working to get back to work and restarting the economy. Physical distancing will be our new normal for quite some time."

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.