Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,329 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 56 additional deaths today.

That brings the county's totals to 62,338 cases confirmed by labs and 2,620 fatalities since the pandemic began.

"If you are out and around other people, whether it be visiting reopened spaces or protesting, please try to keep physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and wear a cloth face covering at all times," said Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health in a statement. "If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 while out, it will be important to remain away from others as much as possible for 14 days. Should you develop symptoms within 14 days of exposure, please contact your health care provider or call 2-1-1 to connect to care and testing."

So far, 227 of the county's COVID-19 deaths have taken place in Eastside communities. The majority have taken place at nursing homes, which is the case across the county.

The percentage of people dying who had underlying health conditions remained high, at 94%, leading Ferrer to caution vulnerable residents to continue to stay home even as more businesses begin to open and to call a doctor at the first sign of symptoms.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.