The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County crossed the 75,000 mark today, while more than 30 additional fatalities were reported, pushing the countywide death toll to nearly 3,000.

The county Department of Public Health reported another 1,337 cases of the virus, while Long Beach confirmed 78 more. The new cases gave the county a total of 75,162.

Meanwhile, another 33 deaths were reported by the county, and Long Beach announced one additional fatality. As of this afternoon, the countywide death toll stood at 2,960.

Ethnic data was available for 2,748 people who died: 42% were Latino, 28% were white, 17% were Asian, 11% were Black and less than 1% were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

A total of 1,288 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of today, and 31% of those people were in intensive-care units. Roughly half of the coronavirus deaths in the county have occurred among residents of skilled nursing facilities, a fact that has been a cause of concern throughout the pandemic, prompting increases in testing and a ban on visitors at such facilities.

Today, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, sent a letter to county Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, asking for an update on the county's testing program at nursing homes.

"I would like to request an update on the county's outbreak as well as to offer my full assistance in helping address any issues that are preventing the county from safely reopening with adequate testing and other health measures in place,'' Feinstein wrote.

As of today, nearly 841,000 people have been tested for the virus in the county, with about 8% testing positive.

County officials again urged residents to continue taking precautions when they venture out in public, including wearing face coverings and maintaining a six-foot distance from others. They also advised business owners to ensure they are meeting all health requirements before reopening.