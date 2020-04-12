Health officials for Los Angeles County reported 31 additional deaths from COVID-19 today and 323 new cases, bringing the county's totals to 296 deaths and 9,192 cases.

The numbers came as Angelenos celebrated an unusual Easter Sunday in which not only churches but all county parks and nature areas were closed to the public in an effort to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

"As many Angelenos celebrate the Easter holiday today, I want to acknowledge those families that are grieving the loss of a loved one associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health. "...I also want to thank everyone for continuing to do their part to help suppress this virus; please stay at home whenever possible and when you go out in public, wear a cloth face covering."

EASTSIDE CASES - April 12 Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Atwater Village: 8

Boyle Heights: 57 (+2)

Eagle Rock: 35 (+1)

East Hollywood: 45 (+3)

East Los Angeles: 91 (+5)

Echo Park: 9 (-1)

El Sereno: 35

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 5

Elysian Valley: 8

Glassell Park: 56 (+2)

Highland Park (includes Hermon & Monterey Hills): 32 (+1)

Historic Filipinotown: 19 (+1)

Lincoln Heights (includes Montecito Heights): 18 (+2)

Los Feliz: 21

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 13

Silver Lake: 76 (+2)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 53 Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

As of today, 2,246 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness Ferrer said. She added that testing capacity continues to increase in the county, with results available for more than 47,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

The county's mortality rate from the illness -- the percentage of people with the disease who have died -- crept upward on Friday, reaching 2.9%. The county's mortality rate last week was 1.8%.

According to Ferrer, around 28% of the people who have died from coronavirus in the county were residents of nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities. The county is investigating cases at 159 "institutional settings," such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons that have had at least one case. Those institutions have had a total of 1,062 cases and 67 deaths, all among residents.

A total of 53 cases have been confirmed in the county's jails -- eight inmates and 45 staff members. There were also 23 cases in prisons, while two staff members at the county juvenile hall in Sylmar have also tested positive.

Representatives for both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department both told City News Service on Sunday that officers and deputies were focused on voluntary compliance and didn't expect to be writing a large number of citations.

All parks and recreation areas were ordered shut down for Easter Sunday to prevent public gatherings and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Correction: A previous version said the number of coronavirus deaths had topped 300. That's wrong. 296 deaths had been reported as of Sunday, April 12.