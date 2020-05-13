As officials moved to allow more businesses to reopen on a limited basis, nearly 50 more COVID-19 deaths were reported today across L.A. County.

County officials also eased public health restrictions on some factories and recreation facilities and also authorized cities to close streets to provide more outdoor space for pedestrians.

The loosened restrictions were included in a new "Safer At Home" public health order, replacing one that was set to expire Friday. The new order -- which continues to urge people to stay home as much as possible, engage in social distancing and wear face coverings when interacting in public -- has no expiration date, an indication such mandates will be in place for months to come.

Driving home the continued danger of the virus, public health officials today reported nearly 50 new coronavirus-related deaths across the county.

The new fatalities lifted the county wide death toll to 1,663. L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer noted that one month ago, the death toll was at 363, meaning roughly 1,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the county since mid-April.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County since the pandemic began reached 34,552.

Roughly half of the coronavirus deaths in the county have been among residents of institutional settings, the vast majority of them in skilled nursing facilities.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.