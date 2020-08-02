Los Angeles County reported 1,476 more cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths today, bringing the county's totals to 192,167 cases and 4,692 deaths.

Both numbers represented a decrease from the previous several days, but officials said new cases and reported deaths are typically lower on weekends as some labs only report on weekdays.

Of the new cases reported Sunday, 68% occurred among individuals under the age of 50, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The cumulative total of cases among people between 18 and 49 years old is 60%.

"It is important to keep in mind that we will need to continue with all the modifications and sacrifices for weeks to come," said Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health, in a statement. "This is especially true if we want to see our schools re-open for classroom instruction."

Hospital admissions have been leveling off over the past week, with 1,856 people hospitalized as of today and 31% in intensive care. That's a drop from 2,002 hospitalizations on Friday.

Testing results were available for 1,790,586 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive, Ferrer said.

Of the 23 deaths reported today, seven were over the age of 80, six were between 65 and 79, six were between 50 and 64, three were between 30 and 49 and one person was between 18 to 29.

They all had underlying health conditions, officials said.