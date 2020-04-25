More than 600 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 additional deaths were reported in Los Angeles County today, as high temperatures put a strain on beach and park restrictions enacted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Public health officials announced 607 new cases in the county, which has now seen 19,107 cases of COVID-19 and 895 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Twenty-nine deaths have been reported in both Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments.

EASTSIDE CASES - April 25 Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Angelino Heights 6

Atwater Village: 21 (+1)

Boyle Heights: 154 (+6)

Eagle Rock: 76 (+2)

East Hollywood: 105 (+5)

East Los Angeles: 307 (+10)

Echo Park: 17

El Sereno: 78 (+3)

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 9 (+2)

Elysian Valley: 18

Glassell Park: 96 (+2)

Highland Park (includes Hermon & Monterey Hills): 69 (+2)

Historic Filipinotown: 51 (+2)

Lincoln Heights (includes Montecito Heights): 52 (+1)

Los Feliz: 31 (+1)

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 33 (+1)

Silver Lake: 104

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 129 (+2) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

With temperatures rising into the 90s, officials were reminding the public that beaches and park trails and recreation areas remain closed throughout Los Angeles for the weekend.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department, including some in the mounted patrol unit, were fanning out to enforce the order at local beaches Saturday.

The Santa Monica Police Department was also patrolling its beach today, and officials there said citations would be issued if necessary.

"These closures are part of protecting the public's health and help avoid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases like the country has seen in New York City. Currently, LA County is experiencing a more gradual increase in cases as a result of the stay at home orders and physical distancing," Santa Monica officials said. "Residents can go outside for a walk or to a local park, but everyone is encouraged to stay close to home as much as possible."

Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health, said the number of deaths from COVID-19 doubled in the past week.

"Because we are still seeing a significant increase in new cases and deaths, we ask that you continue to stay home as much as possible," Ferrer said in a statement. "Enjoy the outdoors safely by taking walks by yourself or with your household members near your home and always remaining at least 6 feet apart from others. ... This is how we get to the other side of the outbreak and begin our recovery."

Much larger crowds were seen at beaches in Orange County, where the public was not strictly prohibited from visiting the sand.

Orange County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun said county beach parking lots are closed, but not the beaches.

"It's an effort for people to stay in their neighborhoods," Braun said. "We're taking an education approach first and volunteer compliance. No reports of any large-scale issues."

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.