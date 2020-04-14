When Margaret Irwin became the first-ever Elder Director for the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council recently, the job was just going to involve updating the web site for seniors, planning a resource fair this summer, that sort of thing.

Then the pandemic hit, and Irwin has now found herself in the frontline efforts of neighborhood councils across the Eastside.

"These aging neighbors are why I don't sleep soundly during this pandemic," Irwin said. "I worry about whether they can get their medications and food. I worry about their pets being fed. I worry about depression and anxiety among our aging neighbors."

Though most neighborhood councils have been unable to hold public meetings, they are well situated for reaching out to their most vulnerable neighbors during emergency conditions.

"It seems that the most urgent needs are how to support our homeless residents, as well as seniors and vulnerable people who are housebound," said Darcy Harris, chair of the Echo Park Neighborhood Council

The city is allowing each neighborhood council to spend up to $5,000 for COVID-19 related emergency expenses, according to a statement from Raquel Beltrán, the general manager of the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment, which is the City Hall component for the Neighborhood Councils. With 99 such councils across the city, this means releasing almost $500,000 to the Neighborhood Council System, Beltrán said.

Irwin has used her time to set up a web page of resources for seniors. She has focused on helping seniors get their shopping done, and to find trustworthy volunteers to help out. She is reaching out to faith-based groups, other local organizations, even Lyft drivers.

"My biggest concern is that a senior will be defrauded in some manner, or have money or medication stolen from a volunteer I would not have been able to vet properly," Irwin said.

Over in Cypress Park, an at-home phone bank is being launched to call seniors in the neighborhood offer them access to city resources, as well as just give them someone to talk to.

"We are connecting them with delivered meals with senior centers as well as listening to other concerns we might be able to help with," said that council’s chair, Clint Birdsong. "We plan to call over 500 seniors in the next few days."

In Silver Lake, the council has been working to partner with a hot meal service provider, said Maebe A. Girl, who is the council’s homelessness liaison.

Anthony Crump and Nick Fox Robbins, co-chairs of the Silver Lake Council, said in a joint statement that they approved making a financial contribution to the Hollywood Sunset Free Clinic. Meanwhile, a task force is trying to ensure that every grocery store in the neighborhood offers a special hour when only seniors and the disabled have access to the store.

But even emergency spending runs up against legal and procedural issues. For one thing, the difficulty in hold meetings that comply with state laws means councils can't decide on spending, and they can’t vote on it.

For another thing, the councils can be told where not to spend. Silver Lake’s Emergency Fund Task Force had approved funds to purchase material for making masks for local medical workers - but the City Attorney said that would create liability for the city, Crump and Robbins said. Their Small Business Support Task Force is also running up against limits on supporting for-profit businesses.

"This is one of the places where it's clear the Neighborhood Council could be an effective support system and it's also clear that the City of L.A. did not prepare for a framework that would allow neighborhood councils to do the work that needs to be done," Crump and Robbins said.

