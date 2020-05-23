A new COVID-19 testing site is coming to Dodger Stadium next week, and city officials say it will accommodate three times more people than any other testing site in Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the new drive-up site in his daily coronavirus update Friday. The mayor said health officials would be testing as many as 6,000 people a day at the new location, which is expected to be up and running Tuesday.
"Now, even with baseball season on hold, we can still go to the stadium to find help and hope," Garcetti said. "And we have specifically designed this site to move people through the process quickly, alleviating long lines and wait times."
The city opened its first drive-up coronavirus testing site in late March near the ballpark at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center. That site was expanded and shifted a block over on a Dodger parking lot outside of the stadium grounds.
That testing site on Stadium Way has seen blocks-long lines of motorists waiting to take their COVID-19 tests.
The new drive-up site on the stadium grounds near Stadium Way and Vin Scully Avenue will include video screens that will show footage of how the test works to drivers waiting in line, in an effort to make testing quick and keep lines moving.
Any Los Angeles County resident can get tested for free, but must make an appointment online ahead of time. Priority will be given to those with symptoms and for front-line workers.
Those who want a free COVID-19 test can sign up online at acovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.
Another part of the ballpark property is being used to store large numbers of unused rental car vehicles.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.