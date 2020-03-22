What appeared to be a drive-thru coronavirus testing center was in operation Saturday morning at a fire department training facility near Dodger Stadium.

Vehicles drove past signs that said "City Employees Only" and a pre-screening checkpoint at the entrance of the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center on Stadium Way. The vehicles then drove through the parking lot and stopped next to a canopy, where persons in protective gear approached each driver.

The vehicles then drove off in traffic lanes marked off by orange traffic cones.

A vehicle from Quest Diagnostics, the private lab that has been testing for COVID-19, was parked in the lot along with several vehicles from the fire department and an LAPD patrol car.

What was going on? Was this a test of testing center? Would it eventually be opened to the public?

The Eastsider was referred by an L.A. Fire Department spokesman to the office of Mayor Eric Garcetti. The mayor's office did not reply to several requests for information.

The testing site on Stadium Way was in operation as at least three LAPD officers have tested positive for the virus, reports the L.A. Times.

A few drive-up COVID-19 testing centers have started up in operations across the region, including one in Simi Valley, a baseball stadium in Lake Elsinore and hospitals in Orange County.