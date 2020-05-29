The Greek Theater, which planned to celebrate its 90th anniversary this year, has instead canceled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conforming to public health guidelines and emergency orders made mass gatherings for concerts and other large crowd events improbable, said AP Diaz, with the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks executive officer, which oversees the city-owned venue.

"Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th anniversary season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021," Diaz said earlier this week.

Some of the acts that had been scheduled to appear in the outdoor theater this summer included Gladys Knight, David Gray, Smokey Robinson, Alicia Keys and The Airborne Toxic Event.

The theater has a seating capacity of about 5,900.

Theater management will be "working with all our valued partners to reschedule any previously planned events," Diaz said.

Fans were asked to monitor the theater's website for event status updates.