The county is carefully trying to be normal again. Indoor nail salons and some classrooms are back, though with limited capacity. But look out for tickets - a city that's facing a fiscal crisis is going to start enforcing all the parking rules again.
Parking Enforcement
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation announced that normal parking rules will be enforced again, starting October 15. That includes expired registration on a vehicle, overnight or oversized parking districts, abandoned vehicles and all that residential street sweeping that we somehow managed to live without for more than half a year. Your streets must be a mess. ... No?
Outdoor Playgrounds
Outdoor playgrounds may be reopened in L.A. County, but with conditions attached. You may see markings with tape to help with social distancing. Children from different households are to stay six feet apart. Everyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask. Hand-washing stations or sanitizer may be provided. No eating or drinking at the playground, since those require removing masks. Visits to the playground should be limited to 30 minutes when others are present. Now go have fun if you can.
Nail Salons
Nail salons are now able to resume indoor operations. But they are allowed only 25% capacity, and otherwise have to comply with the same restrictions as hair salons and barber shops.
Cardrooms
Cardrooms can now reopen for outdoor gaming operations. No food or beverages may be served or consumed at gaming tables. That includes alcohol, which can only be served with a meal in any case.
Indoor Shopping Malls
Indoor malls will be allowed to reopen - also at 25% capacity. Common areas such as food courts, however, are still closed.
