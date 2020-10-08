Los Angeles County reported 1,280 new coronavirus cases today, down from Wednesday's six-week high of 1,645 but still well above the level the county needs to see to potentially reopen more businesses.

The county's public health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, said earlier today that officials will be keeping a close watch on the daily case numbers in hopes that Wednesday's spike does not turn into a trend.

"But if we're seeing a few days or even throughout the whole week some increases, we'll have to look closer at our data to figure out if there's some commonality among those increases in cases," he said.

Davis said Wednesday's spike was too far removed from Labor Day to be linked to the holiday weekend, and it's too early to tell if it can be linked to any recent reopenings of businesses.

The 1,645 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday was the highest daily number since Aug. 22. Public health director Barbara Ferrer said when announcing the figure that a one-day spike doesn't indicate a trend, but added, "this is something we need to watch closely."

The eyebrow-raising increase came at a critical time for the county, which continues to languish in the strictest level of the state's four-tier economic-reopening roadmap. The county's recent testing positivity rate is low enough to qualify the county to move up to a less-restrictive tier, but the average daily number of new cases needs to drop to about 700 per day before any movement will occur.

The 1,280 new cases reported today, along with 64 reported by health officials in Long Beach and four announced by Pasadena, lifted the countywide total since the start of the pandemic to 278,733.

The county also reported 21 more coronavirus-related deaths today, while Pasadena reported one additional fatality. The cumulative number of deaths in the county during the pandemic stood at 6,727 as of today.

Hospitalizations in the county related to the coronavirus were at 709 as of today, up from 696 on Wednesday, 685 on Tuesday and 674 on Monday.

Davis said a key element of reducing virus transmission is contact tracing, and the county has been having success on that front. He said 63% of people who have contracted the virus in the county have taken part in contact- tracing interviews, while the rest either declined to be interviewed or couldn't be located.

He also said more than half of people interviewed provided "at least one contact for follow-up."

"This is very good news, as our ability to reach out to people who may be potentially infected is a very important tool we have in identifying and slowing the spread the virus," Davis said. "Speaking to cases and identifying their close contacts is a very important part of reducing transmission of COVID- 19."

He urged anyone who receives a call from the county to speak to contact tracers, noting that the call will be displayed on people's phones as either "L.A. Public Health" or with the number 833-641-0305.

"I will say that every time we're able to talk to a person, we're able to provide information, find out who might have also been exposed and inform them of their potential risk," Davis said. "So the more we can do that, the higher percentage we can do that, the more likely we are to be able to stop the transmission among people who many not know that they were exposed."