Two dozen Los Angeles farmers markets have been authorized to reopen, with city officials approving their plans to enforce social-distancing requirements, authorities announced Wednesday.

Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday ordered the suspension of farmers markets after several were identified over the weekend as being dangerously overcrowded in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the markets would have to remain closed until they submit plans to enforce social-distancing requirements mandated by the virus. Those plans must be approved by the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services.

Some of the requirements for an acceptable plan include establishing no more than one person per 50 square feet allowed in at a time, a plan for one entry and one exit and designation of one person to handle cash payments who does not handle food.

A list of requirements each plan must have is available online.

Farmers markets approved to open Sundays are:

-- Melrose Place Farmers' Market at Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard;

-- Brentwood Farmers' Market at Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard;

-- Larchmont Farmers' Market at Larchmont Boulevard (first Sunday of the month);

-- Historic Downtown Los Angeles Farmers' Market at 209 W. Fifth St.;

-- Atwater Village Farmers' Market at 3528 Larga Ave.;

-- Hollywood Farmers' Market at 1600 N. Ivar Ave.;

-- Encino Farmers' Market at 17400 Victory Blvd.;

-- Mar Vista Farmers' Market at Grand View Boulevard and Venice Boulevard;

-- Studio City Farmers' Market at 2052 Ventura Blvd.;

-- West Adams Farmers' Market at 1968 W. Adams Blvd.; and

-- Westchester Farmers' Market at 6200 W. 87th St.

Farmers markets approved to open Tuesdays are:

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

-- Old Los Angeles Farmers' Market at South Avenue 58 and Figueroa Street; and

-- Sherman Oaks Farmers' Market at 14006 Riverside Drive.

Farmers markets approved to open Wednesdays are:

-- Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market at North Broadway and Sichel Street;

-- LNR Warner Center Farmers' Market at 21255 Burbank Blvd.;

-- Adams Vermont Farmers' Market at 1432 W. Adams Blvd.; and

-- Northridge Farmers' Market at 9301 Tampa Ave.;

Farmers markets approved to open Thursdays are:

-- Central Avenue Farmers' Market at 4301 Central Ave.; and

-- Westwood Farmers' Market at 1030 Broxton Ave.

Farmers Markets approved to open Fridays are:

-- The Venice Farmers' Market at 500 Venice Blvd.; and

-- Echo Park Farmers' Market at 1146 Logan St.

Farmers markets approved to open Saturdays are:

-- NoHo Farmers' Market at 5331 Bakman Ave.;

-- Silver Lake Farmers' Market at 1500 Edgecliffe Drive (also open Tuesday); and

-- West Los Angeles Farmers' Market at 11338 Santa Monica Blvd.

People who operate farmers markets that have been suspended during the pandemic can go online for more information and to submit plans.