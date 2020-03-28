"First a word of reassurance. Restaurant kitchens can be one of the safest places in this coronavirus outbreak because they already practice strict hygiene protocols to avoid any and all food borne illness. In general, owners are taking this extremely seriously and monitoring their staff for symptoms and encouraging the strictest adherence to all food hygiene procedures.

However in the still relatively unlikely event that a sick person was preparing your food, and that they physically coughed onto the food (which again would go against all basic hygiene training and I think it’s extraordinarily unlikely to happen), then there are certain additional safeguards you can easily also add for yourself.

First, it’s extremely easy to kill this virus by heat. Simply rewarming your food when you get it home or making sure that it’s hot should provide a high level of comfort.

Secondly, if you are still concerned, purchase food to eat the next day. You can store food in the refrigerator or freezer, because as well as heat, time is a great killer of this virus.

Finally, if you are concerned that there may be some virus on the outside of food delivery containers, a simple workaround is to remove your food into one of your own containers, and then wash your hands before eating.

All of these scenarios are extremely unlikely, but it’s also OK to be a little afraid and to want to practice what are probably over the top procedures to protect yourself. Nobody’s judging! I never shame anybody for doing all of the above. We will all find our own comfort levels here.

Personally I am continuing to order takeout food from the trusted restaurants I have been going to for many years as a patron, leaving any outer packaging from the delivery driver on the front porch after delivery, taking the actual food containers inside, placing them onto my own bowls, and then enjoying the feast!" -- Paula Cannon, Professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Keck School of Medicine of USC.