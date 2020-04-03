The Eastsider has asked the health care specialists and scientists at the Keck School of Medicine of USC in Boyle Heights to help inform our readers about coronavirus and provide some guidance and information in response to the many questions related to the disease and related issues.

This week's question about allergies and coronavirus symptoms is being addressed by Elisabeth D. Ference, MD, otolaryngologist and allergy specialist, Keck School of Medicine of USC.

I suffer from allergies, with sneezing, sinus issues, postnasal drip, etc. Does this make me more susceptible to coronavirus? Are there significant differences in allergy symptoms and coronavirus symptoms?

Answer "Being that the 2019 novel coronavirus is still very new, there is not much data on how allergies may affect a person's risk to the virus. To that end, the best thing to do is err on the side of caution. Stay home during this critical time as much as possible. Wash your hands often and thoroughly, and avoid touching your face. Some allergy symptoms, including a runny nose, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to COVID-19 symptoms. COVID-19 may also present with a fever, dry cough and loss of smell or taste. Again, erring on the side of caution, if you feel sick at all during this time, avoid contact with others until your symptoms improve." -- Elisabeth D. Ference

Disclaimer: The guidance provided in this story is intended for informational purposes only.