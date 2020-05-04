In an announcement that will bring relief to business owners across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said today California's stay-at-home order will be eased later this week, allowing some "lower-risk" retail stores to reopen with restricted operations.

Newsom said the state on Thursday will release guidelines that applicable businesses will have to follow to reopen, possibly as early as Friday, and offer curbside pickup of goods.

"As early as the end of this week, you will have the capacity as a retailer with the modifications and the guidelines we set forth on Thursday to begin to reopen for pickup: clothing, book stores, music, toys, sporting goods stores, florists -- with Mothers Day coming up," Newsom said.

The relaxed rules will also allow some manufacturing businesses that support the retail outlets to reopen, he said. The move will not apply to offices or shopping malls.

However, it's not clear if L.A. officials will follow suit and also relax stay-at-home orders that have kept many businesses closed since mid-March.

L.A. County public health director Barbara Ferrer declined to say if the county will fully go along with the state's loosening of restrictions. She said the county will allow businesses to reopen as quickly as possible wherever it can be safely done so.

"I know we're all looking forward to more businesses reopening and more people being able to get back to work," she said. "I do want to emphasize that all of us share in the responsibility to reopen in a way that's safe and doesn't cause a spike in COVID-19 cases that can result in overwhelming our healthcare system and having more deaths than we would want to see."

Newsom said the state will also provide some authority for individual counties to develop additional guidelines in conjunction with the state that could allow additional types of businesses to reopen, with appropriate operating modifications.

"Once that is done, we need active monitoring, surveillance, to make sure the disease is not spreading," he said. "If it is, one of the criteria is a trigger to re-modify the changes, so we just want folks to know we need to toggle back and forth here on the basis of what's happening in those communities.

"... This is a very positive sign and it's happened only for one reason: the data says it can happen," he said. "But we recognize as we begin to modify, behaviors modify, and possible community spread may occur. If that's the case and we do not have the capacity to control that spread, to trace that spread, to track that spread, isolate individuals when they've been in contact with COVID-19, we will have to make modifications anew."

Since the start of the pandemic, grocery workers have called for emergency measures inside the stores and access to testing to slow the spread of the virus and keep workers and community members safe, according to the UFCW Local 770.

Grocery workers at the "Rock and Roll Ralphs" in Hollywood staged a May Day protest on Friday, after many workers at the store reported they had tested positive for the virus, according to the union.