One day after announcing plans to eliminate in-person restaurant dining due to a COVID-19 surge, L.A. County health officials today announced a record-high daily number of cases that is expected to trigger a more sweeping stay-at-home order.

Exactly what that order will look like was unclear, pending a discussion expected Tuesday between health officials and the county Board of Supervisors. Health officials said last week the order would generally allow only essential and emergency workers and those securing essential services to leave their homes. But county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said today the specifics still need to be ironed out with the board.

"I know for sure we're not going back to all of the restrictions that were in place in the original Safer At Home order (issued at the beginning of the pandemic)," Ferrer said. "For one thing, we've learned a lot more. We have much more capacity on testing now, which allows us to do a better job quickly identifying people who are positive. And to everyone's credit, this is a county that when we had a surge before was able to, in fact, get back to slowing the spread.

According to thresholds announced last week, a renewed Safer-At-Home order would be implemented if the county's five-day average of new cases topped 4,500, or if hospitalizations topped 2,000. The order would last for at least three weeks.

Ferrer today announced 6,124 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, by far the highest single-day number reported during the pandemic. Although about 1,500 of those cases are the result of a backlog in reporting from Sunday, the number was enough to put the county over the 4,500-case daily average to trigger a new "targeted" Safer At Home order, Ferrer said.

On Sunday, the county reached a 4,000 five-day daily average of cases, which was the previously announced threshold to cut off in-person dining at restaurants, wineries and breweries as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, continuing for three weeks.

Although the Board of Supervisors signed off on the thresholds last week , Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced this morning that she plans to formally oppose the elimination of in-person dining. She cited estimates by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation that approximately 700,000 food industry jobs could be lost, with 75% of those losses affecting workers earning $50,000 or less.

"These proposed measures by the Department of Public Health will further devastate local businesses and employees who have been asked to shoulder an unfair burden this year,'' Barger said in a statement.

"Businesses have made incredible sacrifices to align with safety protocols to remain open in order to pay their bills and feed their families," Barger said. "Increased case counts are not coming from businesses reopening, but from large gatherings where people aren't wearing masks. We aren't helpless in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and can protect ourselves and our neighbors by maintaining physical distancing and wearing face coverings."

One other board member, Janice Hahn, expressed concern about the in-person dining ban Sunday night.

Ferrer insisted in today's media briefing that the board was fully apprised last week of the planned restrictions, including the end to in-person dining, and the county publicly announced the plans. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl echoed that sentiment, telling City News Service the board was in full agreement last Tuesday about the ban.

"All five of us agreed," Kuehl said. "So I was surprised to hear that Kathryn (Barger) had taken it upon herself to individually express opposition. I don't see any support for that position anywhere and certainly, I don't support it.

"Outdoor dining is probably more dangerous in terms of contagion than any other kind of business," Kuehl said. "People sit for hours with no masks on" and while they may be distant from other tables, they are in close proximity to servers and patrons walking by."

Whether the board will look to undo the planned health restrictions on Tuesday remained a mystery.

The 6,124 new cases announced today lifted the county's cumulative total to 370,636. The county also announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 7,446.

The number of people hospitalized rose to 1,473, up from 1,401 on Sunday. That's more than double the daily number in the beginning of October, when it was under 700.