At least eight Eastside businesses and government facilities -- from markets in Silver Lake to the sheriff's academy in East LA -- have recently been added to LA County's list of locations that have reported outbreaks of three or more COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The county information does not identify when the outbreaks in non-residential settings took place. The list is subject to change based on ongoing investigations. But some businesses have provided more detailed information to The Eastsider about their outbreaks.

“It’s everywhere in the community and we are following all protocols,” said a statement from Yummy Foods, which confirmed that its Silver Lake store was hit with an outbreak on Dec. 6. “The Health Department has visited and told us we’re doing great. These were the first infections since the beginning of the virus.”

In Glassell Park, Eric Ng of Sugarbloom Bakery said that four employees have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past three weeks.

"When the first two employees tested positive before Thanksgiving, we closed the bakery to allow any potential close contacts to quarantine for two weeks (all employees were paid during this time)," said Ng in an email. "We we reopened, we had two additional employees (one of whom did not return to work post-quarantine) test positive."

All four individuals are doing well, he said. Two have returned to work and two are resting at home.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have strictly adhered to CDC and workplace safety guidelines, including implementing non-overlapping shifts, staggered breaks, social distancing, proper universal surgical mask wearing on premises and frequent cleaning," Ng said.

Kaiser Permanente said federal laws prevent it from directly commenting on the five employees infected at its regional lab in North Atwater Village, according to the county. However, a statement from the health care company said:

"In the rare cases where our staff or physicians have contracted COVID-19, Kaiser Permanente has comprehensive protocols in place to protect them and others, including immediate contact tracing and testing of exposed clinicians, patients, and others at the facility. Additionally, we ensure that any staff or physicians who are ill receive the care they need, self-isolate if appropriate, and return to work only when they are well."

The LA County Sheriff's Department also did not directly address the county report of four staff cases at the department academy on Eastern Avenue. Instead, a spokesperson referred The Eastsider to the LASD COVID-19 Update page. That page said a total of 1,570 LASD employees have been infected since the pandemic began but had no specific information on the academy.

Here is a list of the businesses, including the number of staff members who were confirmed infected:

• Kaiser Permanente Regional Lab, Atwater Village | 5 staff cases

• LA City General Services Division, Elysian Valley | 5 staff cases

• LA County Sheriff's Department Academy, East L.A. | 4 staff cases

• McDonalds, 3868 E 3rd St, East L.A. | 7 staff cases

• Penske Truck Leasing Co., East L.A. | 4 staff cases

• Sugarbloom Bakery, Glassell Park | 4 staff cases

• Vallarta Supermarkets, Boyle Heights | 5 staff cases

• Yummy Foods, Silver Lake | 5 staff cases