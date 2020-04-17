The Eastsider has asked the health care specialists and scientists at the Keck School of Medicine of USC in Boyle Heights to help inform our readers about coronavirus and provide some guidance and information in response to the many questions related to the disease and related issues.

If you have a question to be considered for future posts, please submit them here with your name.

This week's question about negative test results is being addressed by Neha Nanda, MD, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Stewardship at Keck Medicine of USC.

Question: Since people are using reusable masks, how often should they be washed? Is normal detergent, water temp & wash times enough?

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Answer "The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and prevention has recently shifted it's recommendation so that people should wear face coverings in public to prevent others from potentially being infected with COVID-19. If you have surgical masks, it's not recommended that these be reused because the methods for disinfecting them may damage the mask. Fabric masks and face coverings are more durable. The CDC recommends washing these along with your load of laundry. However, masks should be disinfected after each use, since the droplets in the mask can spread the virus onto other surfaces. If you need to wash your masks more frequently, soaking them for at least 10 seconds in boiling water should be sufficient." -- Neha Nanda

If you have a question to be considered for future posts, please submit them here with your name.

Disclaimer: The guidance provided in this story is intended for informational purposes only.