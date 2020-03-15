Here's a rundown of the latest closures and changes related to the coronavirus on the Eastside. It will be updated as necessary. Go here for a more extensive list of previously announced coronavirus-related closures and changes.
• California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all bars to close statewide and for restaurants to reduce their capacity in half.
• The Echo Park United Methodist Church announced that its Sunday worship service on March 15 will be its last until Easter Sunday, April 12. All other meetings at the church will also be cancelled. The church is accepting contributions online.
• Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center has closed its campus through the end of March and has cancelled or rescheduled programs. Some programs will be held online. Check their COVID-19 page for updates.
• Ralphs' new store hours will be from 8am-8pm. Updates here.
• All Trader Joes stores will be open 9 am until 7 pm starting Monday, March 16.
• Temple Beth Israel in Highland Park are suspending in-person events and meetings and is holding online or modified Shabbat services.
You can submit news of closures (or reopenings) and scheduling changes here or by email to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.
Go here for a more extensive list of previously announced coronavirus-related closures and changes.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.