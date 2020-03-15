Here's a rundown of the latest closures and changes related to the coronavirus on the Eastside. It will be updated as necessary. Go here for a more extensive list of previously announced coronavirus-related closures and changes.

• California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all bars to close statewide and for restaurants to reduce their capacity in half.

• The Echo Park United Methodist Church announced that its Sunday worship service on March 15 will be its last until Easter Sunday, April 12. All other meetings at the church will also be cancelled. The church is accepting contributions online.

• Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center has closed its campus through the end of March and has cancelled or rescheduled programs. Some programs will be held online. Check their COVID-19 page for updates.

• Ralphs' new store hours will be from 8am-8pm. Updates here.

• All Trader Joes stores will be open 9 am until 7 pm starting Monday, March 16.

• Temple Beth Israel in Highland Park are suspending in-person events and meetings and is holding online or modified Shabbat services.

You can submit news of closures (or reopenings) and scheduling changes here or by email to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

