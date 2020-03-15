Reduced hours sign at Echo Park vons

Signs at the Echo Park Vons notify customers of shorter hours and shortages.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez

Here's a rundown of the latest closures and changes related to the coronavirus on the Eastside. It will be updated as necessary. Go here for a more extensive list of previously announced coronavirus-related closures and changes. 

The Echo Park United Methodist Church announced that its Sunday worship service on March 15 will be its last until Easter Sunday, April 12. All other meetings at the church will also be cancelled. The church is accepting contributions online.

 Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center has closed its campus through the end of March and has cancelled or rescheduled programs. Some programs will be held online. Check their COVID-19 page for updates.

 Ralphs' new store hours will be from  8am-8pm. Updates here.

 All Trader Joes stores will be open 9 am until 7 pm starting Monday, March 16.

 Temple Beth Israel in Highland Park are suspending in-person events and meetings and is holding online or modified Shabbat services.

You can submit news of closures (or reopenings) and scheduling changes here or by email to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

Go here for a more extensive list of previously announced coronavirus-related closures and changes. 

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments