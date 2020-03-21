Two Los Angeles residents died today from COVID-19, and 59 more people in the county have tested positive for the disease. That brings the countywide total to four deaths and 351 people infected, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Today's two fatalities were over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions, one resided in Del Rey, the other in Miracle Mile, the department reported. As of Saturday night, 69 positive cases have been hospitalized.

The latest tally (see the community breakdown below) includes three cases in Silver Lake. Previously reported Eastside cases include five in Boyle Heights, and one each in Eagle Rock, East Los Angeles and Echo Park. The figures reflect where the patients live, said a county spokesman. The figures are subject to change, up and down, as officials investigate cases.

County officials concede the official, confirmed cases of coronavirus probably undercount how many people have the disease given the relatively low numbers of people who have been tested so far.

Earlier Saturday, Public Health issued an enhanced health officer order to reconcile elements in the March 19 order necessary to be consistent with the governor's order. The enhanced order prohibits all gatherings and events, and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services -- including hair and nail salons -- are nonessential services and are closed.

"The risk is spread across everybody who lives here in Los Angeles County," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of county health. "Younger people, while they may have a better outcome (from an infection) ... are in fact one of the largest groups of people that we have tested who are positive for COVID- 19."

Health officials have stressed since the outbreak began that while older people, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women can suffer more severe consequences from contracting coronavirus, the threat of being diagnosed with the illness is spread across all age groups. And while younger patients may suffer lesser symptoms, they can still spread the illness to people who may become more severely ill.

The department issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

"If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick."

Statewide, the number of cases topped 1,000 on Friday, with the California Department of Public Health putting the number at 1,006, including 19 deaths.

The ominous figures prompted state and local officials on Thursday to issue stern warnings for residents to remain indoors as much as possible.

Los Angeles County issued a "Safer At Home" order, which officials insisted was a step below a lockdown or shelter-in-place requirement. But the order calls on residents to stay home as much as possible, leaving only for essential needs such as picking up food, groceries or medications. The order calls for nonessential retail stores to close their doors, and for residents to work at home whenever possible.

Los Angeles County officials have been working to establish quarantine/isolation areas for people who either have the virus, have been exposed to it or are showing symptoms. One location has already been established at Dockweiler State Beach, where RVs have been parked to provide isolation space.

County Supervisor Hilda Solis announced Friday that the Sheraton Fairplex hotel in Pomona will become a quarantine/isolation facility beginning Monday. She said the county has negotiated a lease for the hotel's 244 rooms that will continue through May 31, with an option to extend through June.

Ferrer stressed on Thursday that the county is going to see continued increases in cases over the next four to 12 weeks.

Laboratory Confirmed Cases as of March 21

CITY / Neighborhood**

Alhambra 3

Altadena 3

Arcadia 2

Baldwin Hills 2

Beverly Hills 7

Beverlywood 5

Boyle Heights 5

Brentwood 18

Burbank 1

Calabasas 1

Carson 3

Castaic 1

Century City 4

Century Palms/Cove 1

Cerritos 1

Covina 1

Crestview 4

Culver City 4

Del Rey 2

Diamond Bar 2

Downtown 1

Eagle Rock 1

East Los Angeles 1

Echo Park 1

El Segundo 2

Encino 10

Gardena 1

Glendale 5

Granada Hills 4

Hancock Park 4

Hawthorne 2

Hollywood 12

Hollywood Hills 2

Inglewood 2

Koreatown 1

La Canada Flintridge 1

La Mirada 3

La Verne 1

Lake Balboa 1

Lakewood 1

Lancaster 3

Lawndale 1

Lomita 7

Lynwood 1

Manhattan Beach 7

Mar Vista 4

Melrose 12

Miracle Mile 1

Montebello 1

Monterey Park 3

North Hollywood 5

Northridge 1

Pacific Palisades 7

Palms 1

Park La Brea 4

Playa Vista 2

Redondo Beach 2

Reseda 3

San Dimas 1

San Fernando 1

San Pedro 1

Santa Clarita 4

Santa Monica 5

Santa Monica Mountains 3

Sherman Oaks 7

Silverlake 3

South El Monte 1

South Pasadena 2

South Whittier 1

Stevenson Ranch 1

Studio City 4

Sun Valley 1

Sunland 1

Sylmar 1

Tarzana 7

Torrance 2

Tujunga 1

University Park 1

Valley Glen 6

Van Nuys 2

Venice 6

Vermont Knolls 1

Vermont Vista 1

Vernon Central 1

Walnut 1

West Adams 2

West Covina 1

West Hills 4

West Hollywood 18

West Los Angeles 3

West Vernon 2

Westchester 3

Westlake 1

Westwood 5

Whittier 2

Winnetka 1

Woodland Hills 5

-Under Investigation 31

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; two previously reported cases were not in Public Health's jurisdiction.

***Locations that were less <25,000 have been added to the nearest city or community.