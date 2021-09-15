Going to an indoor LA bar or nightclub will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, while attending a theme park or large outdoor event will require vaccination or a negative COVID test, the county's public health director announced today.

The countywide restrictions will be included in a revised Health Officer Order expected to be issued by Friday in an effort to get more people vaccinated against the virus, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors today.

The new vaccination order will:

• Require proof of vaccination for all customers and employees in indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. All patrons and employees will need at least one dose of vaccine by Oct. 7, and a second dose by Nov. 4.

• Recommend, but not require, vaccine verification for employees and customers in indoor portions of restaurants.

• Require visitors and workers at outdoor mega-events -- including Dodgers, Rams, Chargers, LAFC and Galaxy games -- with 10,000 or more people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours. The order will take effect Oct. 7.

Attendees at indoor mega-events are already required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

"This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors. "This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges."

One affected outdoor venue -- the Hollywood Bowl -- announced today it will impose a vaccine/testing requirement for audience members beginning Sept. 24. Many bars have already been requiring that patrons show proof of vaccination before entering.

Ferrer said the county will be working with operators of all affected venues to discuss implementation strategies. She noted that the vaccine- verification mandate at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges should not be onerous for the businesses, since they already must check patrons' IDs to ensure they are of legal drinking age.

Asked why the order only recommends vaccinations for patrons and employees at indoor restaurants, Ferrer said activities that occur in a bar -- such as dancing and singing -- tend to present a higher risk of virus transmission than a sit-down restaurant. She said the order is more targeted at "drinking establishments" without restaurant permits.

Ferrer said the pace of vaccine administration has slowed dramatically in the county, and without a turnaround, more surges can happen and more potentially deadly variants can emerge.

"... We doom ourselves in some ways to potentially another surge later in October, November, December, when conditions really favor COVID-19 virus replication if we're not really diligent now and take some actions that will reduce risks of exposure," Ferrer said.