Eagle Rock Plaza sign
Jesus Sanchez

It's Wednesday, March 18, and here's rundown of the latest closures and changes related to the coronavirus on the Eastside. It will be updated as necessary during the day.

Go here for a more extensive list of previously announced coronavirus-related closures and changes. 

Eagle Rock Plaza has trimmed hours to 11 am to 7 pm  through Saturday and 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Sunday. The hours are subject to change and individual stores may have different hours.

• Soap Plant + Wacko gift shop and art gallery in Los Feliz has closed and expects to resume in-store service in mid-April. Some purchases can be made online.

• Lime is suspended scooter rentals in Los Angeles and across the country. No word when Lime will resume rentals.

You can submit news of closures (or reopenings) and scheduling changes here or by email to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

Go here for a more extensive list of previously announced coronavirus-related closures and changes. 

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments