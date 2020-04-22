More COVID-19 testing sites opened in Los Angeles County, including a new drive-up location in Boyle Heights, as officials continue to ramp up efforts to ensure residents of lower-income areas have access to the tests.

County Health Director Barbara Ferrer has noted that while testing has been expanding, it was still more readily available in more affluent communities. Efforts have been ramping up to ensure residents of lower-income areas have access to the tests.

"Many of our hardest working families are either uninsured or underinsured and don't normally seek access to health care, which is why increasing access to COVID-19 mobile testing sites remains one of my top priorities," County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a statement.

The Boyle Heights testing site opened last week on an empty lot next to Mariachi Plaza and across the street from White Memorial Adventist Hospital.

The tests at the sites being spearheaded by the L.A. County and the City of L.A. are free to L.A. County residents but keep these instructions in mind:

• The same-day and next-day tests are by appointment only and can be made online to those experiencing symptoms, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

• If one or more persons are experiencing symptoms, they must make a separate online appointment.

• You will be issued a registration number, generated during the online application and screening, to present at the test site.

• Do not eat or drink anything one hour before your testing appointment.

• Those who make appointments will stay in their cars for tests (except at walk-up locations).

• The test is a self-administered oral swab, meaning clients must swab their own mouths/throats by following the instructions provided to them on- site.

• The testing process will take between 5 and 10 minutes to complete.

• Test results may take up to five days to get back. Positive result news will be delivered by phone. Negative result news will be delivered by email.

• Kaiser Permanente and other health service providers are also providing coronavirus tests for their clients. Check with them for details.

Go here for more information on the city/county testing process as well as updates.

These are test sites that are open to the public in L.A. County. Eastside or Eastside-adjacent locations are in bold.

Here are the tests sites in other parts of L.A. County

• Antelope Valley Mall

• Pomona Fairplex

• South Bay Galleria

• Carbon Health - Echo Park - Walk-Up Only

• Crenshaw Christian Center

• Glendale Memorial Hospital, Glendale

• Hansen Dam Recreational Center

• High Desert Medical Group

• Hotchkin Memorial Training Center near Dodger Stadium

• VA Parking Lot 15, Westwood

• Northridge Hospital Medical Center

• Lincoln Park Recreation Center, Lincoln Heights

• AltaMed Medical and Dental Group, Commerce

• AltaMed Medical Group — Pico Rivera,

• AltaMed Medical and Dental Group, South Gate

• Long Beach City College

• AltaMed Medical and Dental Group, West Covina

• Charles R. Drew Campus

• Santa Clarita Testing Site

• Pasadena Testing Site, Rose Bowl

• East LA College, Monterey Park

• Avors Medical Group, Lancaster

• Warner Center

• Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

• Kedren Community Health Center - Walk Up Only

• Altamed Medical Group, Los Angeles

• Bellflower Civic Center

• The Forum

• El Monte - San Gabriel Valley Airport

• AltaMed Evaluation and Testing Site, Boyle Heights at Mariachi Plaza

• Beverly Hospital, Montebello

• Good Samaritan Hospital, Westlake

• PIH Health City of Bell

• Harbor UCLA Hospital

• PIH Health Hospital - Whittier

Go here for an updated list of sites.